No Russian Warships In Sea Of Azov, Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 on Saturday, December 23, there were no enemy warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
The Ukrainian Naval Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps four warships, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles. Read also:
As reported by Ukrinform, Andriy Ryzhenko, 1st Rank Captain of the Ukrainian Navy Reserve, stated that in any case, Ukraine must develop its surface fleet.
