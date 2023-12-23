No Russian Warships In Sea Of Azov, Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 on Saturday, December 23, there were no enemy warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The Ukrainian Naval Forces reported this on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps four warships, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.



Ukraine'slaunches 12 strikes on enemy positions – General Staff

As reported by Ukrinform, Andriy Ryzhenko, 1st Rank Captain of the Ukrainian Navy Reserve, stated that in any case, Ukraine must develop its surface fleet.