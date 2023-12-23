Azerbaijani Embassy In France Turns To Co-Patriots For Looming Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Embassy in France has addressed Azerbaijani
citizens permanently or temporarily residing in this country who
have reached the age of 18 and above in connection with the
upcoming extraordinary presidential election to be held on February
7, 2024, Azernews reports, referring to the
Embassy's post on X (Twitter).
In order to ensure the electoral rights of citizens of the
Republic of Azerbaijan abroad in the extraordinary presidential
election scheduled for February 7, 2024, preparatory work is being
carried out in diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
Polling stations are being established in diplomatic missions
and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan abroad for this
purpose.
"To be added to the voter list, we ask citizens of the Republic
of Azerbaijan who have reached the age of 18, permanently or
temporarily reside in France, or are on a long-term business trip,
to apply to the Embassy of Azerbaijan until December 29, 2023,"
said the appeal.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in the country on February 7, 2024.
MENAFN23122023000195011045ID1107650721
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.