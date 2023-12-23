Azerbaijanophobia Enveloping France Reaches Absurd Level - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The situation around the Park of Azerbaijan in French Evian
(Évian-les-Bains), where the monument to Khurshidbanu Natavan (XIX
century Azerbaijani poetess) is located, shows that
Azerbaijanophobia enveloping the French society has already reached
an absurd level, Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, Azernews reports.
The statement comes several days after demands were made to the
municipal council in Evian, to officially remove all inscriptions
mentioning "Park of Azerbaijan" in the city. According to French
'Le Messager', the demand is related to France's support for
Armenia. Moreover, there is a risk of the monument to Natavan being
demolished.
The Western Azerbaijan Community has called on UNESCO to
immediately respond.
"During the occupation (Armenian occupation of Karabakh), the
tomb of Natavan was destroyed. Today, the threat to demolish the
Natavan monument in France demonstrates what 'common values'
Armenian and French societies have. Racist French politicians,
deputies, mayors, and journalists who accuse Azerbaijan of
allegedly "destroying Armenian heritage" in Karabakh should be
ashamed," said the statement.
The Community pointed out that while France itself cannot get
rid of racism, today, Shusha, Khankendi and Aghdam (where Natavan
is buried) and the entire Karabakh are free from occupation.
