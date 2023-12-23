Hijab Ban Removal: CM Siddaramaiah Dividing Young Minds Along Religious Lines, Says K'taka BJP President

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 23 (IANS) Objecting to the decision to lift the hijab ban on school children and pre-university college students (class 11 and 12), Karnataka state BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday charged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is dividing young minds along religious lines.

CM Siddaramaiah's decision to withdraw hijab ban in educational institutions raises concerns about the secular nature of out educational spaces, he said.

By allowing religious attire in educational institutions, CM Siddaramaiah government is promoting dividing young minds along religious lines, potentially hindering the learning environment, he stated.

It's crucial to prioritise education over divisive practices and foster an environment where students focus on academics without the influence of religious practices, Vijayendra explained.

LoP R. Ashoka stated that there is hidden conspiracy behind the announcement of lifting of ban on hijab by CM Siddaramaiah.

"The treasury is empty due to guarantee schemes, the pressure by the MLAs for grants, the high command's decision not to agree to the list for boards and corporations all suggest that CM Siddaramaiah is trapped and he wants to divert people's attention by raising the issue of hijab," he slammed.

BJP MLA from Udupi Yashpal Suvarna has stated that the BJP will take up legal battle against Congress government for lifting ban on hijab. For six months, there is confusion in the ruling party. To hide his failure, CM Siddaramaiah is issuing such statements.

The decision to lift the hijab is to stir the hornet's nest. This will divide students on religious lines, he added.

--IANS

mka/kvd