Think China Has A Demographic Problem? Check Out Taiwan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Christmas is coming to Taipei and the city is at least partially decked out for the season. In Muzha, on the city's outskirts, the Catholic church has set up a nativity scene. There is as yet no baby in the manger and the scene looks rather forlorn. That's somehow appropriate for Taiwan, where there is a dearth of actual babies in cradles.

Over the road from the church are two pet-grooming shops, testimony to the changing composition of Taiwanese households. There are more registered cats and dogs in Taiwan than there are children under ten . As the country heads towards its eighth presidential election, to be held on January 13, 2024, it is hitting a new low in births per year .

Taiwan's fertility rate is one of many things on the minds of the three presidential candidates: front-runner Vice President Lai Ching-te, the candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP); close rival Hou Yu-ih, running for the once all-powerful KMT; and Ko Wen-je, candidate for Taiwan People's Party (TPP), the latest of a series of minor parties to make a splash in the country's lively electoral landscape.

Ko is a populist who offers disaffected youth an alternative to the two large parties. He effectively politicized the fertility rate when he called a press conference on November 7 specifically to discuss responses to the declining birth rate .

Apart from announcing his own ten-point plan, notable for its novel pregnancy bonus, he took the opportunity to wax sarcastic about Hou's planned third-child bonus and to attack Lai's record on related policies.

Taiwan's birth rate has become such a cause for concern that presidential candidates such as Hou Yu-ih (center left) have announced policies to address it. Photo: AP via AAP via The Conversation / ChiangYing-ying



In response , Lai's team drew attention to Ko's long history of misogynistic statements such as“unmarried women are like disabled parking spaces” and“[unmarried women] are causing instability and a national security crisis.”

In fact, all candidates take the problem of the falling birth rate seriously. For three years now, deaths have exceeded births in Taiwan. Only immigration is preventing a real decline in population.

The policies the candidates offer vary more in detail than in substance: the particular amounts of money differ, as do the circumstances under which the money is paid. But in the end, their policies all amount to throwing money at the problem.