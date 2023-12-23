‘KBC’: Rekha Pandey Gets A Gift For Abhishek Bachchan, Tells Big B Abhishek Is An Ideal Son

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Rekha Pandey, the rollover contestant on the quiz-based reality television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', recently left the show host, veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan touched with her gesture.

Rekha, who is a huge fan of Big B's son Abhishek Bachchan, got a gift for the 'Yuva' actor. Big B asked her in jest as to why she brought only one gift and not another one for him to which Rekha said that admires his son very much as he is not just a terrific actor but also an ideal son.

Talking about the gift, she said:“Ye mere favourite Abhishek sir ke liye hai, unko main bahut pasand karti hoon. As an actor toh woh bahut acche hain hi, doosre ek bete ke taur pe, maine apni life mein itna ideal beta kisi ko nahi dekha.”

She further mentioned:“Aur sir aapne ye khud bola hai jab last time woh show par aaye the, toh woh apke seat par baithe the, aur unhone poocha aapko ki 'Paa main kaisa beta hoon', toh apne kaha ki ki 'itne layak ke aap mere seat par baithe ho'.”

Big B was touched by Rekha's words and he told her that every father is proud of his son's achievements and thanked her for her gift and also her kind words about Abhishek Bachchan.

Rekha won Rs 6,40,000 on the show.

--IANS

