Assam Govt's New Initiative To Ensure Farmers' Welfare

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 23 (IANS) The agriculture and the irrigation departments of the Assam government will collaborate to ensure farmer welfare in the state, officials said on Saturday.

Both the departments convened a pivotal joint meeting on Friday evening at Janata Bhawan in Dispur.

The collaborative session, attended by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal, along with high-ranking officials from both departments, emphasized the pivotal role of consistent and timely irrigation in propelling the state's agricultural sector towards development.

According to an official release, in a significant stride towards enhanced efficiency and shared objectives, the meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to leverage each other's infrastructure and technology for the implementation of various schemes.

Going forward, the Irrigation Department will initiate projects in designated areas based on recommendations from the Department of Agriculture. Likewise, the Department of Agriculture will actively promote multi-crop cultivation among farmers in project-covered areas, the official statement also mentioned.

Meanwhile, to ensure seamless coordination at the ground level, officials from both departments will collaborate closely, with top officials convening in joint review meetings on a monthly basis, a senior official said.

The official also added,“Additionally, Ministers Bora and Singhal pledged to conduct joint visits to various areas regularly, aiming to inspire and galvanize communities to fortify the agricultural sector through effective irrigation practices.”

--IANS

tdr/dpb