Kho-Kho Federation Of India To Honour Nasreen Shaikh With A Biopic On Her

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Kho-Kho Federation of India on Saturday announced that a biopic on Nasreen Shaikh will be screened during the opening ceremony of the 'Ultimate Kho-Kho' tournament, scheduled in Cuttack, Odisha, from December 24.
Nasreen, who was recently named for the prestigious Arjuna Award in the sport of Kho-Kho, has become a source of pride and inspiration for those aspiring to succeed in this sport.
To celebrate Nasreen's outstanding achievement and to further support the ongoing campaign of the Kho-Kho Federation of India, which aims to empower economically deprived children by involving them in the sport, a biopic is in the works, centred on Nasreen's inspirational journey.
In a world where challenges seem insurmountable, Nasreen Shaikh found strength in her unbroken spirit. Raised in the face of adversity, Nasreen's unwavering determination led her to the Arjuna Award, a testament to her relentless hard work and capabilities. Her story is a beacon of hope, demonstrating that courage can triumph over life's trials.
Nasreen's journey, rooted in the streets of Delhi where her father sold utensils to make ends meet, is a testament to her unwavering determination. It was during these challenging times that Nasreen discovered the sport of Kho-Kho, and under her captaincy, India clinched the gold medal in the South Asian Games, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement of the upcoming biopic, which will focus on Nasreen's extraordinary life and achievements, will be a highlight of the inauguration ceremony of 'Ultimate Kho Kho,' the second edition of the Kho-Kho League, set to be held in Odisha. This league will feature six formidable teams: Odisha Juggernaut, Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Players, Rajasthan Warriors, and Telugu Warriors.
Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho-Kho Federation of India, proudly announced Nasreen's well-deserved recognition with the Arjuna Award via a tweet on Wednesday.
"Kho-Kho Federation of India aims to discover and nurture many such talents from underprivileged families across the nation, guiding them towards a stage in life where they can become pillars of support not only for their families but also for society at large," he said.
The Kho-Kho Federation of India is dedicated to promoting Kho-Kho at the international level, said Mittal.
"Like Kabaddi, Kho-Kho is a game that relies solely on human spirit and passion. It requires no special equipment and has gained international acclaim through our dedicated promotion efforts," he added.
