London-Bound Flight Returns To New Delhi After Inidication Of Fire

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi: A British Airways flight to London returned to New Delhi shortly after takeoff on Friday (Dec 22) due to an indication of fire, airport officials said.

The British Airways BA-142 flight took off from New Delhi Airport and was bound for the Heathrow airport in London.

The officials said, around 9:53 am, a full emergency was declared for the flight due to an indication of fire lights. Immediately, the matter was informed to all concerned officials and it was decided that the flight would return to New Delhi.

At 10:26 am, the flight landed safely in New Delhi and the full emergency was terminated at 10:55 am, the officials said.

A statement from the airline is awaited.

