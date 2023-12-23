TDP Condemns NRI Supporter’S Arrest

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Dec 23 (IANS) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has condemned the arrest of Non-Resident Indian Yash Bodduluri by Andhra Pradesh on his arrival at Hyderabad Airport.

Bodduluri was arrested on Friday night.

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh said he was shocked to learn about the illegal arrest of Yash Bodduluri on the basis of false cases filed against him in Andhra Pradesh.

“This draconian govt wants to stifle voices that question with arrests and detentions. I have learned that he was whisked away like a terrorist which is appalling to say the least,” he posted on 'X'.

“We will not rest until justice is delivered. The last days of YSRCP are near,” added the TDP leader.

Hailing from Tenali in Guntur district, the NRI based in the US is a techie and a supporter of TDP.

Popular as Yash on social media, he was booked by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh for certain social media posts critical of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

When he arrived at the Hyderabad Airport on Friday night, the CID arrested him.

He told the officials that he was proceeding to Tenali to see his ailing mother but they whisked him away in their vehicle.

He was shifted to the CID office in Guntur.

On learning about this, TDP leaders reached there and staged a protest.

The CID officials served a notice to Yash under section 41A of CrPC, directing him to appear for questioning at CID regional office in Tirupati on January 11, 2024. He was later let off.

