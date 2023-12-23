Air India's First A350 To Land At Delhi Airport Today

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Air India's inaugural wide-body Airbus A350-900 aircraft is scheduled to land in the national capital today (Dec 23).



Initially, the aircraft will be deployed on short-haul routes, according to the airline's CEO, Campbell Wilson.



Air India, aiming to integrate six A350 planes in the initial phase, will become the first Indian carrier to operate this type of aircraft. The CEO also announced the upcoming introduction of new uniforms for the airline's ground staff and Air India Express personnel, following the recent unveiling of updated uniforms for cabin and cockpit crew.



After extensive planning, the first A350-900, featuring the airline's fresh livery and interior, is set to arrive in Delhi, as stated by Wilson in a message to the staff.

As the first of its kind in India and for Air India, the CEO highlighted the need to undergo several post-arrival regulatory procedures.



These include customs clearance, various checks by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on equipment, as well as a series of ground tests and proving flights to demonstrate operational procedures before obtaining certification for passenger transport.



Following this, the airline will operate short-haul routes for a few months to allow pilots to familiarize themselves with the new aircraft under the guidance of experienced instructors.



This period aims to build a sufficient pool of pilots to support long-haul A350 operations later in the year. The Tata Group-owned full-service carrier has already received regulatory approval for the engineering line maintenance of A350 aircraft, marking a significant advancement in ensuring the smooth operation and maintenance of all six A350 aircraft slated for induction into the fleet.

Airbus has maintained a longstanding collaborative partnership with India, fostering mutual growth and development. Over a span of more than 50 years, the company's technology and expertise have played a crucial role in advancing India's civil aviation sector and contributing to the modernization of its armed forces.

