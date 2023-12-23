Azerbaijani And Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Current Situation In Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks, Azernews reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The ministers discussed issues on the agenda of bilateral
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the current
regional situation.
On December 4, Jeyhun Bayramov visited Russia for a working
visit to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of Caspian littoral
states.
He held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in
Moscow.
Bayramov had said that regional security issues are always
important in talks between Azerbaijan and Russia.
