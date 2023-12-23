Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Down All Nine Shahed Uavs In Russian Attack On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed all nine Shahed combat drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine last night.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

"From 18.00 on December 22 to midnight on December 23, 2023, the Russian invaders attacked with Shahed-type combat UAVs from the districts of Balaklava - Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia," the post reads.

Ukraine's air defense forces down seven kamikaze drones inregion

It is noted that all nine Shahed UAVs were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense forces and means within Odesa and Khmelnytskyi regions.

As reported, on the evening of December 22, an air raid alert was announced across some regions of Ukraine due to a threat of Russian drone attacks and missile strikes.



Photo: General Staff