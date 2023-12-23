Ukraine's Air Force Launches 12 Strikes On Enemy Positions General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Force of Ukraine launched 12 strikes on Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“As many as 75 combat clashes took place on the front lines throughout the day. In total, the enemy carried out 1 missile attack and 50 airstrikes, as well as 57 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged,” the report says.

Ukraine's air defense forces down all nine Shahed UAVs in Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the General Staff, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 23 Shahed-136/131 UAVs yesterday. Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 19 combat UAVs.

The following settlements came under Russian airstrikes: Kostobobriv, Chernihiv region; Synkivka, Kharkiv region; Katerynivka, Toretsk, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region; Robotyne, Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region; Krynky, Kherson region.

About 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were subjected to enemy artillery fire.

“In the past day, aircraft of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Moreover, the air defense forces downed three Su-34 fighter-bombers. Missiles forces hit five Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, two command posts, and two ammunition depots,” the General Staff said.

As reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated more than 351,350 Russian invaders since February 24, 2022.

Photo: the AFU General Staff