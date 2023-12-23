Azerbaijani Embassy In France Turns To Co-Patriots For Looming Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Azerbaijani
Embassy in France has addressed Azerbaijani citizens permanently or
temporarily residing in this country who have reached the age of 18
and above in connection with the upcoming extraordinary
presidential election to be held on February 7, 2024, Trend reports, referring
to the Embassy's post on X (Twitter).
In order to ensure the electoral rights of citizens of the
Republic of Azerbaijan abroad in the extraordinary presidential
election scheduled for February 7, 2024, preparatory work is being
carried out in diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
Polling stations are being established in diplomatic missions
and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan abroad for this
purpose.
"To be added to the voter list, we ask citizens of the Republic
of Azerbaijan who have reached the age of 18, permanently or
temporarily reside in France, or are on a long-term business trip,
to apply to the Embassy of Azerbaijan until December 29, 2023,"
said the appeal.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in the country on February 7, 2024.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN23122023000187011040ID1107650657
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.