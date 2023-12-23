ATDS Empowers Homeless Army Veteran Through Community Support

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 22, 2023 9:36 am - ATDS Truck Driving School in Elm Mott has been in the spotlight recently, thanks to the inspiring story of a homeless Army veteran who received overwhelming community support to graduate from the school.

Elm Mott, Texas - ATDS Truck Driving School in Elm Mott has been in the spotlight recently, thanks to the inspiring story of a homeless Army veteran who received overwhelming community support to graduate from the school.

Giann Soto, a 26-year-old North Carolina native, enrolled in the Commercial Driver's License course at ATDS to start a new chapter in his life. However, during his training, Soto found himself with a balance of $820 for lodging, drug screening, and licensing fees that he could not pay. The school's admissions representative, Jessica Millsaps, took notice of the veteran's predicament and decided to reach out to her personal network for assistance. Her online fundraising efforts quickly met the outstanding amount, giving Soto the opportunity to continue with his training.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Soto shared his heartfelt appreciation to Millsaps and the community members who supported him, saying, "They really gave me an opportunity to take care of myself. Pretty much everything I got going on right now is what it meant to me."

ATDS Truck Driving School is proud to have Giann Soto as one of its graduates. The school's commitment to supporting its students extends beyond the classroom, as evidenced by Millsap's compassionate actions and the outpouring of support for Soto.

ATDS is committed to providing top-tier training to aspiring commercial truck drivers while remaining dedicated to their overall well-being. The school's staff and instructors are dedicated to students' success, and the recent story of Giann Soto is a testament to just how invested the school is in helping its students succeed.

###



About ATDS Truck Driving School

ATDS Truck Driving School has been in business since April 1990. They have efficiently and safely trained thousands of truck drivers, and take pride in their trainers, facilities, equipment, and instruction. ATDS offers trucking classes that provide the required skills, knowledge, and experience to receive a Texas CDL. Their CDL training courses are four weeks long if you enroll in our weekday courses.