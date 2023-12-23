Headmistress Arrested For Forcing Children To Clean Toilet In B'luru Govt School

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 23 (IANS) The Karnataka Police on Saturday arrested the headmistress of a government school here for allegedly making the children to clean toilets.

Laxmidevamma, the headmistress in the Andrahalli Government Model Higher Primary school in Bengaluru. The arrest was made following the complaint by the Block Education Officer (BEO) Anjinappa in this regard with the Byadarahalli police station.

The accused headmistress will be produced before the court on Saturday. As per the officials, Class 6 students were asked to clean the school toilets by using acid. The parents after coming to know about the incident staged a protest before the school.

Lakshmidevamma was suspended by the Department of Education after the incident came to light on Friday.

The Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka had visited the school and slammed the Congress government over the development. He had charged that the government seems to be not alive in the state.

The development has proved to be an embarrassment for the Congress government and especially CM Siddaramaiah. The incident of school children being asked to clean the septic tank in the premises of the school in Kolar district was also reported recently.

--IANS

mka/dpb