Rain Forecast In Jordan's Northern, Central Areas-JMD

Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra) -Temperatures continue to drop on Saturday and the weather will be cold and cloudy almost countrywide. Rain is forecast to fall in the Kingdom's northern and central regions, which is often heavy, accompanied by thunder and hailstones that form torrents in valleys and low-lying areas, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Limited parts of Jordan eastern regions will witness light rain and active westerly winds, with strong gusts sometimes exceeding 50 km/h, will raise dust in the desert areas, the department added.The JMD also warned of the danger of torrential rains in the northern regions and parts of the central regions, slippery roads in downpour areas and low horizontal visibility due to dust in desert areas.According to the report, the Kingdom will remain Sunday under effect of the cold and humid air mass, and rain is forecast to fall in the Kingdom's northern and central areas, as well as parts of the southwestern regions, which may be often heavy in the morning hours for short periods.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will reach a high of 12 degrees Celsius and a low of 7C, while the port city of Aqaba will see a fair 23C, sliding to 14 degrees during night hours.