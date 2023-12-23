Mango Animate Unveils Its Animated Presentation Maker That Streamlines Creation

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 22, 2023 12:56 am - Mango Animate announces an animated presentation maker (Mango PM) that helps create dynamic presentations within minutes. With vector elements and more, users can construct entire scenes that engage their target audience more effectively.

Learning how to animate often comes with a steep learning curve and several barriers for new users to push through. Mango Animate's animated presentation maker (, known for Mango PM, removes those barriers and makes animation accessible to everyone, regardless of the design background.

Mango Animate's animated presentation maker provides an intuitive interface that allows users to create interactive scenes using vector elements. Users are able to add arbitrary images, icons, and clickable buttons to their presentations. In addition, if users want to make a presentation for teaching, they can also insert online YouTube videos to help students understand and master knowledge faster.

For those unfamiliar with design, Mango Animate's animated presentation maker simplifies the process by providing over 500 templates for users to choose from. Whether making explainer presentations or teaching presentations, users have the ability to select a suitable template for their topic. All users need to do is replace the premade materials with their own so that they can focus on their content.

Keeping audiences engaged is paramount when it comes to making presentations. Mango Animate's animated presentation maker encourages users to deliver a cinematic experience to their audiences. Users may utilize cool 3D transition effects to capture the audience's attention, such as zooming, panning, and rotating. By zooming in strategically and unveiling key points as the story unfolds, users can ensure that audiences are able to follow the flow of their speech.

"Users have the freedom to download their video presentations as MP4, PDF, and other formats," says Lynn Tang, customer service head at Mango Animate. "Gatekeeping creativity is never a good idea. Mango Animate's animated presentation maker was specifically created to ensure anyone can hop onto the computer and create a beautiful and creative presentation without having to jump through hoops."

To learn more about the animated presentation maker, please visit

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an innovative platform empowering users to easily create lively animated videos and GIFs. With a rich library of free media and templates, it offers accessible tools for diverse uses, from education to marketing, appealing to all ages.