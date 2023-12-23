West Quad Introduces Premier Off-Campus Student Housing In Greensboro, NC

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 22, 2023 3:28 am - West Quad is a leading provider of off-campus student housing in Greensboro, NC.

Greensboro, North Carolina: West Quad, a top-tier student housing community, proudly serves the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University. Conveniently located just minutes from the UNCG campus, West Quad is the epitome of student living, offering a blend of comfort, style, and convenience for today's modern students.

Understanding the dynamic life of a student, West Quad has tailored its amenities to ensure a perfect balance between academic and social life. The community includes study rooms equipped with free printing facilities and spaces for group study sessions. For leisure, residents can enjoy beautiful green spaces, grilling stations, and social events that foster a sense of community and friendship among residents.

The apartments come with full-sized appliances, in-unit laundry, high-speed internet, and water, ensuring that students have everything they need for a comfortable living experience. Additionally, the per-person contracts and roommate matching services make West Quad an ideal choice for students looking for flexible and hassle-free housing options.

For more information, please visit their website or call (336) 891-3678.

Company: West Quad

Address: 2111 Spring Garden Street

City: Greensboro

State: North Carolina

Zip code: 27403

Telephone number: (336) 891-3678

