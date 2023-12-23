Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan And Georgia Key In Middle Corridor - Ex-US Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Kazakhstan,
Azerbaijan, and Georgia play vital roles as transit routes for the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle
Corridor), William Courtney, adjunct senior fellow at the RAND
Corporation and former US Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia,
told Trend .
"The role of the Middle Corridor is growing for several reasons,
including the most recent increased political risk of shipping
through Russia," added the official.
As William Courtney pointed out, Western sanctions imposed as a
result of the Ukraine war have limited Russia's access to European
rail transport destinations.
"Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia play critical roles as
Middle Corridor transit routes. Chinese investment is also critical
for upgrading transportation infrastructure and providing goods for
shipment via the Corridor," stated a former US Ambassador.
According to William Courtney, a major difficulty in the
Corridor is the lack of and high cost of inter-modal
transportation.
"More barge capacity across the Caspian Sea is needed, as is
greater container port capacity at Georgian Black Sea ports. Rail
infrastructure along the Middle Corridor requires improvement.
Privatized rail systems could attract more private capital and
technology and be more efficient," he noted.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
