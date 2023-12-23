Biden Signs U.S. Defense Budget Bill, With $300M For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden has signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA-2024), which also provides for the allocation of about $300 million in assistance for Ukraine.

This is said in a statement from the U.S. President, published on the official website of the White House, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Act provides the critical authorities we need to build the military required to deter future conflicts, while supporting service members and their spouses and families who carry out that mission every day,” Biden said.

He thanked the Congress for its extension of title VII of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

At the same time, Biden expressed concern over some other provisions, including decisions regarding the Guantánamo Bay prison, and the provisions that require the administration to submit to the Congress reports that contain confidential information on operational plans and intelligence data, etc.

“The Constitution vests the President with the authority to prevent the disclosure of such highly sensitive information in order to discharge his responsibility to protect the national security,” Biden said.

As Ukrinform reported, both houses of the U.S. Congress passed a bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with a record amount of authorized funding, including $300 million in assistance for Ukraine.

Photo: The White House