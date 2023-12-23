Turkish Central Bank Holds Turkish Lira Deposit Buying Auctions For 1St Time In 17 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Central Bank has held a Turkish lira deposit buying
auction for the first time in the last 17 years, Azernews report, citing Anadolu Agency.
The bank said on Thursday that it will continue to "implement
quantitative tightening by extending the sterilization tools at its
disposal to support the monetary tightening process."
The bank also said: "Turkish lira deposit buying auctions will
be held to enhance the monetary transmission mechanism and
contribute to the diversification of the sterilization
instruments."
The deposit buying aims to reduce excess liquidity in the
market.
While the amount realized in the auction was 79.99 billion liras
($2.7 billion), 193.85 billion liras ($6.6 billion) of bids were
received for the auction.
In the auction, the minimum interest rate was announced as
41.5%, the maximum interest rate as 42.4% and the average interest
rate as 42.18%.
MENAFN23122023000195011045ID1107650604
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.