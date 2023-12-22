Jon Hamm Talks About The 'Best Part’ Of Being Married

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor Jon Hamm is looking forward to "doubly nice" Christmas celebrations now that he's married to Anna Osceola.

"The best part of it is just being together. That's really it. And it's doubly nice that we're married now and that's really fun, but hopefully that continues on and you start creating new traditions with your family and all of those things, and that's the best," he told PEOPLE.

Hamm and Anna have decorated their home, and they're both looking forward to the big day.

The actor said: "We do decorate. That's really nice. Part of that, getting the house in a place where the tree's up and there's stockings hung and presents are hidden and all that stuff is really fun, and it also just smells good."

"I don't really understand how that works, but maybe it's a candle thing, but I don't know. Somehow it just starts to smell really good. The food gets going and the candles get going and the tree's there, (it's) just (a) good smell. That, for me, evokes all of the things that the holiday season brings."

Earlier this year, Hamm described his wedding day as "perfect."

The Hollywood star tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California in June, and the actor loved everything about his wedding day.

