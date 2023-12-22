BJP Remains Unstoppable In UP, Yet It Is Leaving Nothing To Chance

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh remains unstoppable. Modi's guarantee, Yogi's magic, beneficiary loyalty, topped with the Ram temple construction provide the perfect recipe for success in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

From 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', the BJP in Uttar Pradesh now firmly believes in 'Yogi hai to magic hai'.

The Yogi factor has been working overtime in the by-elections and the recent municipal polls to ensure a sweeping win for the BJP.

BJP cadres are confident that Yogi Adityanath's growing stature as a Hindu leader, his tough image as an administrator and his all-pervasive charisma will ensure a resounding victory for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

A fragmented Opposition will only make things easier for a saffron wave to sweep the state.

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh, so far, has only one strategy and that is to keep the party cadre mobilised for elections and to revisit each booth with regular frequency.

"We have charismatic leaders like Modi and Yogi and all we need to do is prevent our foot soldiers from becoming complacent. Our 'panna pramukhs' and 'vistaraks' are on the job and our leaders are working on the seats where the party is comparatively weak," said a party functionary.

On the organisational front, the BJP leaders are not taking any chances to ensure the party's victory and overcome the anti-incumbency factor, if any.

The BJP is also preparing to change candidates in order to counter the anti-incumbency factor.

Party sources claim that some candidates may be dropped for having crossed the age bar of 70-plus while others may not get tickets for under-performing in their constituencies.

Though the BJP is focussing on caste arithmetic and wooing OBCs with a vengeance, it is mainly focusing on a group that transcends the caste carrier.

The BJP is eyeing the vote bank of beneficiaries which the minorities and Dalits form a large chunk of.

"These are the groups that have benefitted from the schemes of the Central and state governments and we are reaching out to them. It is not a question of caste or religion but a question of have-nots receiving benefits," the party functionary said.

For the middle class and the upper castes, Yogi's bulldozer campaign against the mafia is a part of the party's election strategy.

"Traders and builders are no longer complaining of extortion and land is not being usurped by the mafia. This will be used to advantage in the campaign," the functionary added.

The BJP has been quietly working to win the Other Backward Castes and is using the 'Hindu First' card to dilute the Opposition's demand for a caste census.

Interestingly, the BJP is not looking towards celebrity campaigners in 2024.“When our leaders are our biggest stars, why should we reach out to film stars?” asked a party functionary.

Besides, the BJP has firmly put the spotlight on the Ram temple and the Yogi Government is sparing no efforts to make the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22 the biggest event of the century.

The total revamp of Ayodhya will be a major tourist attraction for years to come.

"I told you that 'Yogi hai to magic hai' and Modi is an added advantage. Need we say more?" Moreover, the opposition has nothing to offer except drawing room chatter and it is the BJP which is seen working on the ground,” the functionary remarked.

And nothing could be closer to the truth this time.

