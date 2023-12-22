Al Masaood Automobiles – Nissan Sponsors Liwa Festival 2024 in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, has announced its sponsorship of the much-awaited Liwa Festival 2024. This celebration, a highlight of Abu Dhabi's winter festivities, is taking place until the end of the year.



This year, Al Masaood Automobiles is showcasing yet another lineup capable of dominating the sands of the Liwa desert. The strudy Nissan Patrol and Nissan Patrol Super Safari have always been linked to the Liwa Festival thanks to their deeply rooted desert legacy. The Nissan X-Trail is a new addition to the Al Masaood Automobiles model lineup at the festival this year, introducing itself to adventurous families and setting itself up as a versatile option for outdoor adventures.



Al Masaood's participation in the Liwa Festival is a celebration of the legacy of the Nissan brand, its history, and deep connection with the local car community. It also solidifies Al Masaood’s ongoing efforts to promote Abu Dhabi as a go-to destination for all kinds of sport, culture, and heritage events.



Bachir Gemayel, Sales & Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles said, "Our participation at the Liwa festival reflects the importance we place on our community's rich culture and heritage. As we showcase the Nissan Patrol, Patrol Super Safari, and the X-Trail, we are not just displaying vehicles; we are celebrating the enduring legacy of Nissan and its relationship with the region's unique landscape and traditions. These models exemplify our respect for the past and our vision for the future. At Al Masaood, we understand that supporting events such as these helps nurture a shared heritage and fosters a sense of unity. The Liwa Festival, with its blend of adventure, culture, and sportsmanship, perfectly encapsulates this spirit, and we are proud to be a part of this vibrant celebration."

Set against the backdrop of the stunning Tal Moreeb dunes, this year’s festival offers an array of activities for kids and adults alike. From thrilling motorsport events to awe-inspiring cultural showcases, it’s an opportunity for everyone to experience first-hand the excitement and richness of the Emirati culture.





