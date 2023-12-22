Charlie Sheen's Neighbour Arrrested For Trying To Strangle Him During Break In

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor Charlie Sheen was attacked by his neighbour during an alleged break-in earlier this week, which resulted in the arrest of the alleged aggressor.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that deputies responded to a "battery/disturbance call" from the actor's home in Malibu, reports aceshowbiz.

"Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," the spokesperson said in a statement to People on Friday, noting that the suspect "was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury" and "residential burglary."

According to TMZ which first reported the news, the 47-year-old woman appeared to knock Sheen's door and upon his answer, she forced her way into the star's house. She allegedly ripped his shirt and attempted to strangle him.

The woman eventually retreated to her own home after the attempted strangulation. She was arrested at her home.

Paramedics came to the scene, but Charlie was not transported to the hospital and did not require medical attention.

It's not clear what prompted the incident, but Sheen said to authorities that he'd had issues with the woman before. He believes that the woman sprayed his vehicle with a "sticky" liquid recently.

A source close to the Emmy-nominated actor says that Charlie spoke to the woman after the car incident and believed that they had talked things out. However, one day before the alleged strangulation attempt, she reportedly dumped trash in front of Charlie's door.

The actor recently opened up about leading a healthier lifestyle after being sober for almost six years.

“I have a very consistent lifestyle now," he said. "It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob."

--IANS

dc/kvd