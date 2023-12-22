               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Infiltration Bid Foiled In J&K’S Akhnoor Sector, One Terrorist Killed


12/22/2023 11:30:13 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Dec 23 (IANS) One militant was killed on Saturday after the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration bid on the International Border (IB) in J&K's Akhnoor sector.

Officials said that one intruding militant was killed in the Khour area of Akhnoor sector on the IB in Jammu when alert BSF troops foiled an infiltration bid.

“Militants were seen dragging the dead body of the slain militant back into the other side of the IB,” officials said.

--IANS

sq/dpb

MENAFN22122023000231011071ID1107650556

