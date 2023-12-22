UN Security Council Adopts Resolution Allowing Urgent Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The UN Security Council has adopted today a resolution calling for taking urgent measures to allow the immediate unhindered entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza in a safe and comprehensive manner, as well as preparing the necessary conditions for sustainable cessation of the fighting in the Strip.

Thirteen members voted in favor, while the United States and Russia abstained.

In the resolution, the Council demanded from the parties to the conflict that they must comply with and abide by international law, protect civilians and civilian objects, allow the delivery of humanitarian aid, protect humanitarian workers, and guarantee their freedom of movement, expressing its rejection of the forced displacement of the civilian population, including children.

It also stressed the need to refrain from attacking, destroying, removing or damaging objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, and also called for facilitating the use of all routes leading to the Gaza Strip and located in all parts of it, including the full and rapid implementation of the declared opening of the Karem Abu Salem border crossing to provide humanitarian assistance that includes sufficient fuel to meet humanitarian needs, food, medical supplies and emergency shelter assistance to civilian populations in need throughout the Gaza Strip.

The Council also called for the implementation of Resolution 2712, which it adopted in mid-November, demanding all concerned parties to take full advantage of humanitarian notification mechanisms and avoid the existing military-humanitarian conflict to protect all humanitarian sites, including United Nations facilities, and to help facilitate the movement of aid convoys.

The UN Security Council had previously failed twice to vote on a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for humanitarian reasons, after the United States of America used its veto.