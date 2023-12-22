'From Qatar 2023' Art Exhibition Opens In Katara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani on Thursday opened the 'From Qatar 2023' art exhibition, which is organized by the Qatar Fine Arts Society in the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara), Building 13.

Artworks from various types of visual arts done by 72 Qatari and resident artists, are displayed in the exhibition.

Artists participating in the exhibition noted the multiplicity of artistic trends, expertise and experiments, which was reflected in the diversity, richness and openness to contemporary experiences in creativity, in addition to drawing inspiration from heritage, and providing distinctive treatments of humanitarian topics and issues.

Artist Issa Al Mulla explained that he was inspired in his piece participating in the exhibition by the issue of protecting and preserving the environment, adding that the painting was inspired by Qatari heritage and old neighbourhoods. He said that he used recycled wood and old objects turning them into materials in the piece, which reflects the artist's special relationship with his social and environmental surroundings, and enhances his role in preserving and protecting nature.

Visual artist and photographer Modhi Al Hajri praised holding the 'From Qatar 2023 exhibition on the occasion of National Day, and the participation of a group of Qatari and resident artists. This helped diversifying the exhibition in terms of topics, techniques, styles and colors.

Artist Ibrahim Khalfan stated that his painting entry in the exhibition celebrates the topic of the educational role of parents in preparing future generations and transmitting love of the homeland from one generation to the next, so he called it The Commandment.