Investornewsbreaks The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Announces $5,300,000 Registered Direct

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Beachbody Company (NYSE: BODY) (“BODi”) , a leading subscription health and wellness company, recently announced its entry into a definitive securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 543,590 shares of the company's common stock (or common stock equivalents) at a purchase price of $9.75 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) in a registered direct offering. Additionally, in a concurrent private placement, the company announced that it would issue to the investors warrants to purchase up to 543,590 shares of common stock. With an exercise price of $11.24 per share, the warrants are exercisable six months following the date of issuance and will have a term of five and one-half years following the date of issuance. Roth Capital Partners is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit

About BODi and The Beachbody Company Inc.

Originally known as Beachbody, BODi has been innovating structured step-by-step home fitness and nutrition programs for 25 years such as P90X, Insanity and 21-Day Fix, plus the first premium superfood nutrition supplement, Shakeology. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, BODi helps people feel great while they pursue extraordinary life-changing results. The BODi community represents millions of people helping each other stay accountable to goals of healthy weight loss, improved strength and energy, and resilient mental and physical well-being.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN