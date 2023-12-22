Free Medical Camp Organised For Women

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Indian expatriate organisation Telangana Welfare Association – Qatar (TWA-Q) in association with Abeer Medical Centre - Abu Hamour, hosted a free medical camp for women.

A total of 90 women were provided with gynaecology and general physician consultations, major tests, medicines and a CPR training programme.

Indian embassy first secretary Dr Vaibhav Tandale was the chief guest. A total of 22 applications for the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) life insurance scheme was handed over by TWA-Q vice president Ramesh Pitla. ICBF president Shanavas Bava, general secretary Varkey Boban, secretary Mohamed Kunhi, treasurer Kuldeep Kaur and insurance head Abdul Raoof Kondooty were present.

TWA-Q chairman Khaja Nizamuddin welcomed the gathering and presented the best social service award for 2023 to Telangana Praja Samithi Qatar chairman Gadde Srinivas. TWA-Q president Mohamed Abdul Rauf thanked sponsors, Intelligent Technology Systems Co and Qatar Institute for Speech & Hearing.

A memento was presented to Abeer Medical Centre, represented by sales and marketing manager Midhulaj Nujumudeen and representative Abdul Nadeem. The ICBF officials were felicitated by TWA-Q ladies wing members Aditi Gaikwad, Padma, Pratyusha Shanker, Sandya Verdandi, Radhika Yemula, Hurmath Begum Sultana and Saleha Rakhsheen.

TWA-Q officials Gulam Rasool, Naveed Dastagir, Mohamed Shoieb, Mohamed Salahuddin, Nagaraju, Syed Bakar, Talha Shabath, Primary Health Care Corporation's procurement head Badar Shaikh and Ashghal's senior engineer Venkata Rao Vustela supported the event.

