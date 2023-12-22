Year-Ender 2023: Top 10 OTT Series This Year Farzi, Kohrra, Kaala Paani, Hostel Daze Season 4 And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Determining the absolute top shows in a dynamic landscape like OTT can be subjective and depend on factors like platform, genre preferences and individual taste. Here are our choices of the Top 10 highly-rated and popular Indian OTT series released in 2023 across different platforms and genres:FarziCast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay MenonWhere to watch: Amazon Prime VideoPlot: A gripping crime drama about a con artist and a shrewd officer locked in a cat-and-mouse game: Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan DevaiahWhere to watch: Amazon Prime VideoPlot: A dark and atmospheric psychological thriller exploring themes of trauma and revenge: Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman BawejaWhere to watch: NetflixPlot: An investigative journalist unearths sinister secrets in a small town, facing personal demons and powerful forces PaaniCast: Mona Singh, Sukant Goel, Amey WaghWhere to watch: NetflixPlot: This Indian Hindi-language survival drama follows a desperate fight for survival against a mysterious illness that descends upon the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Night ManagerCast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Tillotama ShomeWhere to watch: Disney+ HotstarPlot: A remake of the international spy thriller, with thrilling action sequences and compelling performances 2003: The Telgi StoryCast: Gagan Dev Riar, Sana Amin Sheikh, Mukesh TiwariWhere to watch: SonyLIVPlot: Based on the real-life exploits of master counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi, this gripping docudrama delves into the intricate world of crime and corruption. Brace yourself for a thrilling ride that sheds light on a notorious chapter in Indian history & GulaabsCast: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan DevaiahWhere to watch: NetflixPlot: The story is set in Gulaabganj, a fictional town in India. A sleepy town where opium cultivation and the rule of two rival gangs, Ganchi and Nabeed, paint a picture of both prosperity and danger: Savinderpal Vicky, Barun Sobti, Harleen SethiWhere to watch: NetflixPlot: A dark comedy about a struggling actor and his dysfunctional family, with sharp writing and memorable performances Daze Season 4Cast: Nikhil Vijay, Luv Vispute, Ahsaas ChannaWhere to watch: Amazon Prime VideoThe final season focuses on the gang navigating their final year in college, dealing with placement pressures, relationships, and the inevitable goodbyes: Wamiqa Gabbi, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant GuptaWhere to watch: Amazon Prime VideoPlot: A period drama set in the 1940s exploring the golden age of Hindi cinema, focusing on the struggles and triumphs of aspiring actors and filmmakers, here comes our special mention:ChhotolokCast: Daminee Benny Basu, Indrani Halder, Priyanka SarkarWhere to watch: ZEE5Plot: A regular murder investigation turns into a complex tale of drama, politics and revenge.
