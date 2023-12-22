Covid 19 JN. 1: Fatigue To Brain Fog, 7 Long Covid Symptoms

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While the global emergency phase of COVID has passed, some lingering symptoms continue to affect individuals. From fatigue to brain fog, here are 7 of these persistent effects.

Reccuring, migraine like headaches have been cause of concern for many who suffered from covid.

Frequent instances of muscle aches and joint pains are commonly noted, affecting both mobility and overall quality of life.

One of the long term symptom include breathlessness, after walking even a small distance or doing a slightly challenging activity.

Chest pain and irregular heartbeat is another symptom of long covid that affects people.

People commonly experience sleep problems, including insomnia, sleep disturbance, and irregular sleep, as common symptoms of long covid.

Symptoms such as difficulty concentrating, confusion, and memory problems are commonly observed.

Excessive and debilitating fatigue is another symptom commonly associated with Long COVID.