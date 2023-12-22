Charlie Sheen Attacked By Woman With Deadly Weapon At His Malibu Home; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Two and a Half Men' star Charlie Sheen was the victim of a brutal attack at his house. The suspect, Sheen's neighbour, allegedly forced her way into his home and assaulted him with a lethal weapon. According to authorities, Charlie Sheen was attacked at his opulent Malibu home on Friday, and the suspect was detained and charged with assault and burglary.



"On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Malibu/Lost Hills deputies responded to the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road in Malibu regarding a battery/disturbance call. Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," authorities confirmed.



"Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," the statement said. According to the sheriff's office, suspect Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon, force likely to cause serious bodily harm, and residential burglary.

A source of entertainment Schrock, 47, is one of Sheen's neighbours, according to TMZ, who "forced her way into his home and attacked him when he opened the door." "We're told she ripped Charlie's shirt and attempted to strangle him," the title reported, adding that Sheen was seen by paramedics but not taken to a hospital.

According to TMZ, this is not the first time the neighbours have clashed, with past instances including a sticky liquid squirting on Sheen's car. Sheen, 58, is the son of actor Martin Sheen and is well-known in Hollywood for being a bad boy with spells of substance addiction, violent behaviour, and romances with porn actresses.

He has acted in films such as "Platoon," "Wall Street" (with his father), and "Young Guns." His television credits include "Spin City" and "Two and a Half Men," a show partially based on his reputation for excessive partying.