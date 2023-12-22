303 Indian Passengers On UAE To Nicaragua Charter Being Quizzed In France's Vatry Airport

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) French authorities have grounded a flight originating from the United Arab Emirates bound for Nicaragua, carrying 303 Indian passengers. The decision was made following an anonymous tip suggesting potential human trafficking victims on board, as revealed by prosecutors on Friday.

The flight, operated by Romanian-based charter company Legend Airlines, was halted for refuelling at Vatry airport, east of Paris, where investigators from a specialized French organized crime unit, border police, and aviation gendarmes are actively engaged in the case. Identity checks on passengers and cabin crew, examination of transportation conditions, and investigation into the purpose of their journey are currently underway, according to the prosecutor's office.

The national anti-organized crime unit JUNALCO is spearheading the investigation, highlighting the severity of the allegations. The prefecture in the northeastern department of Marne reported that the A340 aircraft, operated by Legend Airlines, remained grounded on the tarmac at Vatry airport after its landing on Thursday.

Vatry airport, primarily serving budget airlines and located 150 kilometers east of Paris, witnessed the detention of the flight, which reportedly carried 303 Indian nationals, potentially former UAE workers. The passengers were initially kept on the aircraft upon landing but were later allowed into the terminal building, where individual beds were provided. The entire airport was cordoned off by police for security measures.

Responding to the situation, the Indian embassy in Paris released a statement, indicating that French authorities had informed them about the detention of a flight en route to Nicaragua from Dubai. The embassy team has obtained consular access and is actively investigating the situation while ensuring the well-being of the passengers.

In response to the allegations, Legend Airlines denied any wrongdoing through its lawyer, Liliana Bakayoko. She asserted that the airline believed it had committed no offence and was cooperating fully with French authorities. Bakayoko stated that if charges were filed, the airline would take legal action. Legend Airlines, which operates a small fleet of four aircraft, has yet to officially respond to media requests for comments.

As the investigation unfolds, the incident underscores the global concern over human trafficking, prompting heightened vigilance from authorities and a comprehensive examination of the circumstances surrounding the detained flight.