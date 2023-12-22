Saxena White P.A. Files New Securities Fraud Class Action Against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saxena White P.A. has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit (the“Class Action”) in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (“Inspire Medical” or the“Company”) (NYSE: INSP) and certain of its executive officers (collectively,“Defendants”). The Class Action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (the“Exchange Act”) and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Inspire Medical's common stock between May 3, 2023 and November 7, 2023, inclusive (the“Class Period”), and were damaged thereby (the“Class”). The Class Action filed by Saxena White is captioned: City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension Fund v. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., No. 23-cv-03884 (D. Minn.).



Inspire Medical is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes minimally invasive products for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) that require prior authorizations from doctors. In 2022, Inspire Medical introduced a pilot program (the“Acceleration Program”) through which the Company's Advisor Care Program team, with the customer on the phone, would directly access doctors' electronic schedules and schedule doctor appointments online, without the need for phone calls. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants touted the Acceleration Program's effectiveness, claiming that the program had achieved a“30% improvement in physician appointments,” and that by August 2023,“about 60-plus centers are using the tool right now.”

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite the Acceleration Program, customers were encountering challenges with the prior authorization submission process, including with the scheduling of appointments; (2) a slowdown in prior authorization submissions arising from these challenges led to a shortfall of hundreds of procedures to implant the Company's OSA device; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The truth emerged after the close of markets on November 7, 2023, when the Company announced disappointing earnings results for the third quarter of 2023, including“a decline in prior authorization submissions for patients seeking Inspire therapy.” Inspire Medical further admitted it had started to“track” problems with the Acceleration Program no later than the second quarter of 2023, the Company“had strong confirmation” of the problems with the Acceleration Program, and the Company“realized we needed to take some corrective action.” In response to this news, shares of Inspire Medical declined approximately 20%, from a closing price of $161.74 per share on November 7, 2023, to a closing price of $129.95 per share on November 8, 2023.

If you purchased Inspire Medical common stock during the Class Period and were damaged thereby, you are a member of the“Class” and may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. If you wish to apply to be lead plaintiff, a motion on your behalf must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota no later than February 20, 2024. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative for absent members of the Class. You do not need to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to share in any Class recovery in the Class Action. If you are a Class member and there is a recovery for the Class, you can share in that recovery as an absent Class member.

You may contact Marco A. Dueñas (... ), a Senior Attorney at Saxena White P.A., to discuss your rights regarding the appointment of lead plaintiff or your interest in the Class Action. You also may retain counsel of your choice to represent you in the Class Action.

You may obtain a copy of the Complaint and inquire about actively joining the Class Action at .

Saxena White P.A., with offices in Florida, New York, California, and Delaware, is a leading national law firm focused on prosecuting securities class actions and other complex litigation on behalf of injured investors. Currently serving as lead counsel in numerous securities fraud class actions nationwide, Saxena White has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of injured investors.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Marco A. Dueñas, Esq.

...

Saxena White P.A.

10 Bank Street, Suite 882

White Plains, New York 10606

Tel.: (914) 437-8551

Fax: (888) 631-3611

