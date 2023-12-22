(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the“Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced that David Cross, Co-Founder and Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Safe and Green Holdings, has been selected to serve on the Modular Building Institute's Government Affairs Committee.





David Cross, a graduate of the Maine Maritime Academy, began his career as a Deck Officer, predominantly working with Maersk Line Limited. His journey post-sea led him to managerial roles in intermodal/equipment container control, spanning the United States and China, with the Maersk and Costco Lines. Among his accomplishments, Mr. Cross leveraged his expertise in container technology to pioneer the PACE (Portable Applications and Containerized Engineering) concept. This innovative approach utilized shipping containers as foundational elements for construction projects. His contributions were notably featured on the Bob Vila Home Improvement Show. Furthering his vision, Mr. Cross, together with fellow founders of the Company, developed a unique design and fabrication methodology centered around transforming standard cargo shipping containers into code-compliant, engineered structures. These modular structures are widely recognized for their safety, strength, and environmental sustainability, marking a significant advancement in the field of construction and engineering. Furthermore, Mr. Cross has testified before the 111th Congress on containerized applications for use in emergency response initiatives at the request of FEMA.

Mr. Cross commented,“I am deeply honored to have been selected by the Modular Building Institute to serve on their Government Affairs Committee. This appointment not only acknowledges our efforts at Safe & Green, but also represents a significant opportunity to contribute to the broader landscape of modular construction. I look forward to collaborating with industry leaders and policymakers to drive innovation, sustainability, and regulatory advancements that will shape the future of modular construction.”

Paul Galvin, Chairperson and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings stated,“I would like to extend my congratulations to David, who has played a guiding role at the request of International Code Council (ICC) members to help promote the use of containers as a base building component in modular construction. This has resulted in an understandable codifiable process in the form of the first ESR certification (ESR 3764) for shipping containers transitioning from instruments of trade into instruments of construction. This ESR was a key step in mainstreaming the whole concept of code-compliant modular container structures and provided governmental and building authorities, as well as the design and construction industry, with an industry-approved methodology for the use of intermodal shipping units as modular building components.

“Furthermore, David plays a pivotal role at the Company, spearheading Safe & Green's expansion in the container markets industry. His leadership extends beyond container technology, as he is also instrumental in guiding the Company's expansion into the wood and steel modular markets. This expansion strategy encompasses the operations of Safe & Green's subsidiaries, particularly its manufacturing subsidiary, SG Echo, based in Durant, Oklahoma. David's vision and expertise are central to the Company's diversification and growth in these innovative and sustainable construction markets.”

About the Modular Building Institute

Founded in 1983, the Modular Building Institute (MBI) is the international non-profit trade association serving the modular construction industry. Members are manufacturers, contractors, and dealers in two distinct segments of the industry – permanent modular construction (PMC) and relocatable buildings (RB). Associate members are companies supplying the modular construction industry with building components, services, and financing. The Modular Building Institute strives to keep up with the latest trends of the modular/offsite construction industry and has expanded its membership over the years to include architects, owner/developers, and general contractors.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company's subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of SG Holdings' factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,”“predict,”“forecast,”“project,”“plan,”“intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding Mr. Cross contributing to the broader landscape of modular construction, collaborating with industry leaders and policymakers to drive innovation, sustainability, and regulatory advancements that will shape the future of modular construction, the Company expanding into the wood and steel modular markets and the Company's diversification and growth in innovative and sustainable construction markets.. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the contribution of Mr. Cross to the modular construction and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

