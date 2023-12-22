Construction Of Another Industrial Park Of 150K M2 Starts In Lviv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The construction of the Formatsia Lviv industrial park has started in the Sygnivka industrial zone.

This was reported by the Lviv City Council, Ukrinform saw.

"We are focusing on high value-added industries, on technological production. We hope that this will be the best industrial park in Ukraine and that it will become an ecosystem for manufacturing companies that will cooperate, coexist, and develop here. We're currently conducting a study of this territory with urbanists to ensure that the project fits seamlessly into the district and the city. The issue of inclusiveness is also being explored so that all premises are absolutely accessible to all categories of the population," Dmytro Kovalchuk, founder of the management company of the industrial park, Formatsia Sygnivka and Alterra Group, said.

More than 150,000 square meters of production facilities will be built here, attracting up to 50 small and medium-sized businesses and ten large manufacturing enterprises. In total, thousands of new jobs are planned to be created.

"The main core and feature of the project is the creation of a community center. It will include a research center with laboratories, a business incubator, a coworking space, and a conference room. It will provide ample opportunities for knowledge-intensive enterprises that will settle here and create jobs, generate additional taxes and added value. The park's concept now includes a program to stimulate startups that can enter the industrial park on certain preferential terms. We also plan to attract grant funding to cover the cost of renting premises for promising companies for a certain period of time," Andrii Pavliv, Head of the Investment and Projects Department of the Lviv City Council, said.

Deputy Minister of Economy Volodymyr Kuzio noted Lviv as one of the cities where the city authorities are actively promoting the development of industrial parks. After all, out of more than 70 registered industrial parks across Ukraine, only ten are already operating or under construction. Three of them are in Lviv.

"The government has envisaged a program to stimulate the development of industrial parks next year - up to UAH 1 billion to enable parks to connect networks, launch production and attract residents," Kuzio added.

According to him, today the state must create conditions for people to return home from abroad. This involves not only providing affordable mortgages and grants for business creation, but also creating new jobs. Industrial parks, in particular, will be able to offer these jobs, modern working conditions, an innovative component, and access to networks and transport logistics.

An art object, a stele with a star, was unveiled on the territory of the industrial park to mark the start of construction.

Formatsia Synnivka is part of the Alterra Group, which has a successful track record of building the PORT logistics center in Lviv, as well as production, logistics and office complexes in Kyiv and Dnipro.

As Ukrinform reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers established the Stryi Valley Industrial Park in Lviv region. It plans to create about 700 jobs and is expected to develop processing in the region (namely, food industry, woodworking, and mechanical engineering).