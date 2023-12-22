Gov't To Allocate About ₴40B To Support Ukrainian Producers - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Next year, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will allocate about UAH 40 billion for programs to support economic activity, investment and Ukrainian producers.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, Ukrinform reports citing the Prime Minister's website.

According to him, "We will continue our successful program of non-refundable grants eRobota. Today, we have decided to increase the microgrant program by UAH 1.3 billion. The total amount of the program will now be UAH 3.2 billion."

"Also today, we decided to create three new industrial parks. We are talking about two new industrial parks in Khmelnytskyi and one in Lviv region. It is expected that these sites will create about 1,500 new jobs. The total investment may exceed UAH 5.5 billion," Shmyhal said.

As Ukrinform reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine had developed a number of draft regulations to support innovation in Ukraine.