There Was Earthquake In Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. On December 23,
an earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea.
The Republic Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan
National Academy of Sciences told Trend that the magnitude of the earthquake recorded at
02:11 local time was equal to 3.
The center of the earthquake was located at a depth of 62
kilometers.
