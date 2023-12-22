US President Approved Country's Military Budget For 2024 In Amount Of $886 Billion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. US President Joe Biden signed the country's military budget bill for the fiscal year 2024, which started on October 1.

The total budget is $886.3 billion, as stated in an official statement provided by the White House press service, Trend reports.

The bill was approved by the US House of Representatives on December 14, and by the Senate on December 13. An important element of the document is the assistance included in it to Ukraine in the amount of $800 million.