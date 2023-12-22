Three Cheers For Those Who Bring A Dream To Life

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir
This special time of year calls out to one and all,
to see within ourselves a spirit of charity and bliss, to give one another a hug, a handshake and a kiss, while memories of the past play in our mind's eyes as well.
Your clever thoughts have created a future well-devised, and many a person will benefit divine. The efforts and plans you have made are at hand, so lay back for now and enjoy your family and friends.
For a New Year is upon us that brightens each day, your emotions and determination will create great things. Hand created a restaurant, bakery, office or factory, and the efforts of all may well excel, or fall flat upon itself, but those who create risk much to benefit everyone else.
Working for yourself has a truly hidden meaning indeed! Do you work for your benefit, or others perhaps, a partner, family, or community? Others always benefit. To create and bring to life, hope and a dream is what ownership of business truly means.
No matter the economic environment, or political ideology, there is always someone farming, building and harvesting. A clapping hand for those who invest in themselves each day, hoping upon hope for a brighter, more attractive and profitable way.
Steven Kaszab
Bradford, Ontario
