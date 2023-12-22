Renova Energy Embodies The Spirit Of Community Giving

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renova Energy

Renova CEO Vincent Battaglia joined the toy distribution team.

Renova Team at Toy Giveaway

- Vincent Battaglia, Founder and CEO of Renova EnergyPALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renova Energy has been committed to the community since it was founded in 2006. As the year draws to a close, the company and its team members reflected on the impact that their various volunteer opportunities and financial support has had on their community. Renova remains committed to supporting the community in the future when needs arise.In addition to ongoing efforts supporting the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, Martha's Village and Kitchen, Variety: The Children Charity, and many others, Renova hosted an inaugural event at their Corporate Center on behalf of first responders. The celebration honored National First Responders Day on October 28, 2023, and was called“Solar and Sirens!” Renovians were present to greet and thank first responders with a special lunch and a chance to relax and play games.“We wanted a tangible way to say Thank You for the valuable and heroic service these men and women provide,” explained Vincent Battaglia, Founder and CEO of Renova Energy.“Many frontline heroes from across the Valley stopped by. We look forward to growing this event in future years to provide even more appreciation.”Renova team members have also participated in Paint El Paseo Pink on behalf of the Desert Cancer Foundation, entered the Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade, and had a large presence in this year's Palm Springs Pride parade. As an employer of many College of the Desert (COD) alumni, Renova also sponsored the first-ever COD“Great Alumni Hunt,” as 20 students worked to identify, register, and learn the stories of as many alumni as possible, winning substantial scholarships as a result. Renovians also participated in this year's toy drive put on by the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, donating brand new toys for children and volunteering to distribute them in December.“I really enjoy working for a company that doesn't just write checks from afar, but really affords employees the opportunity to give back firsthand and show their support for the incredible work our community nonprofits are doing,” said Jay Campuzano, Events Coordinator for Renova.“It's fulfilling for them, and it's exciting and rewarding for us.”About Renova EnergySince 2006 Renova Energy has been designing, permitting, and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship backed by a knowledgeable team and deep experience for residential applications throughout California and Arizona desert communities. This Palm Desert-based solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers' energy needs.Renova Energy provides access to the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to help reduce monthly electric bills. As desert specialists, the company incorporates specialized products and techniques that combat rapid temperature changes and seasonal effects to ensure each system produces the maximum energy possible for as long as possible. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties. RenovaROOFS and RenovaPLUS, services of Renova Energy, add services needed by many residential and commercial customers - the ability to repair or re-roof and the maintenance that keeps desert solar systems producing at top levels.###

