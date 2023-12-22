EFE Partners With Restoringvision To Enhance Global Vision Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFE, a longstanding eyewear brand from the Netherlands, is proud to announce its first-ever collaboration with RestoringVision, a global non-profit organization.

In a significant step toward fulfilling its vision of enabling everyone“to see the better me". EFE has donated glasses worth nearly $30,000 through RestoringVision, aiming to assist over 6,000 individuals worldwide who struggle with vision impairment.

A Vision for a Better World

EFE's journey, rooted in the ethos of providing not just quality eyewear but also a vision for a better self, has always been intertwined with charitable endeavors. "While we are committed to offering the best products and services, the core of our brand is the aspiration to help people worldwide achieve visual health and see a better version of themselves." shares a spokesperson from EFE. This collaboration with RestoringVision marks a pivotal expansion of EFE's humanitarian outreach on a global scale.

Direct Impact through Direct Donation

For the first time, EFE chose to directly donate eyeglasses, a move designed to offer immediate and tangible aid. "Our partnership with RestoringVision is a milestone. It's not just about glasses; it's about empowering individuals to experience the world in all its clarity," the spokesperson adds. In the future, EFE is willing to participate in more projects with RestoringVision to help those in need.

An Ongoing Commitment to Global Vision

EFE's collaboration with RestoringVision is more than a singular act of donation; it's an important step in reinforcing the long-term commitment to global vision care. This partnership reflects a shared dedication to reaching underserved communities, bringing not just vision, but hope and opportunity to those in need.

Expanding Reach, Transforming Lives

By joining forces with RestoringVision, EFE is significantly expanding its reach beyond its existing community efforts. This partnership leverages RestoringVision's expertise and network, enabling EFE to make a more profound and widespread impact in global vision care.

Looking Forward with RestoringVision

RestoringVision, with its extensive experience and network, offers an ideal platform for EFE to amplify its impact. "This partnership opens avenues to reach more communities lacking vision assistance," says a representative from RestoringVision. "Together, we aim to build scalable and sustainable vision care solutions worldwide."

About EFE

EFE, established in the 1960s by the Van Basten family in the Netherlands, revolutionized the eyewear industry by blending fashion with functionality. Today, EFE stands as a beacon of modern lifestyle aesthetics, offering a wide range of high-quality, affordable eyewear online.

From prescription glasses, reading glasses, sunglasses to sports eyewear, EFE embodies the spirit of“to see the better me” across various product categories. Discover more at .

About RestoringVision

RestoringVision is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing vision services and eyeglasses to those without access. Since its inception, RestoringVision has impacted millions of lives by restoring their vision. For more information, visit restoringvision.

