Guterres Does Not Consider It Advisable To Repeat Grain Deal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The UN
Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has expressed the view that
repeating the grain deal would not make sense. During a
conversation with media representatives, he noted that it is
important to develop new conditions that would facilitate free
navigation in the waters of the Black Sea, Trend reports.
“I don't see any point in repeating the grain deal,” he
emphasized. The grain deal came to an end on July 17 when the
Russian leadership refused to renew the agreement. Dmitry Peskov,
press secretary of the Russian president, explained that this
decision was due to the systematic failure to comply with the
conditions set by Moscow as part of the deal.
