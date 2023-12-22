Guterres Does Not Consider It Advisable To Repeat Grain Deal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has expressed the view that repeating the grain deal would not make sense. During a conversation with media representatives, he noted that it is important to develop new conditions that would facilitate free navigation in the waters of the Black Sea, Trend reports.

“I don't see any point in repeating the grain deal,” he emphasized. The grain deal came to an end on July 17 when the Russian leadership refused to renew the agreement. Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, explained that this decision was due to the systematic failure to comply with the conditions set by Moscow as part of the deal.