With COVID, RSVP, Flu Rising In Michigan, Beaumont Urgent Care Remains Open During Holidays When Primary Care Is Closed

Urgent Care, Doctor's Office, or Hospital Emergency Room? What You Need to Know

- Dr. David ThomasDETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As family and friends gather -- often spreading germs along with holiday cheer -- urgent care is available in Southeast Michigan for patients who need unexpected medical attention when primary care offices are closed, Dr. David Thomas, area clinical operations director at Beaumont Urgent Care, announced today.“RSV, the flu and COVID do not take the holiday season off,” said Dr. Thomas.“With respiratory ailments on the rise in Michigan and health authorities monitoring several key COVID trends that are accelerating across the Midwest, parents who might otherwise agonize about where to take their children when they need professional medical attention can find convenient and affordable treatment at a Beaumont Urgent Care clinic in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties in Michigan.”Dr. Thomas said unless the conditions are life-threatening, patients – adults and children – with flu-related symptoms can avoid long waits and the excessive costs of a hospital emergency room and receive the convenient and affordable treatment they deserve at a Beaumont Urgent Care facility clinic on most evenings or on the weekend during the holiday season.Beaumont Urgent Care holiday hours are:.Christmas Eve – 8 a.m.-4 p.m..Christmas Day -- 8 a.m.-2 p.m..New Year's Eve -- 8 a.m.-4 p.m..New Year's Day -- 8 a.m.-4 p.m.For Macomb location ONLY, hours will be 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Christmas Day and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which tracks average RSV detections over five-week periods, reports cases have been rising in Michigan since the start of winter, while the first major upticks in the spread of COVID in months are being detected in the Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic states. As a result, pediatric hospital beds are more full than they have been in the past two years, according data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.When to go to Urgent CareDr. Thomas said an urgent care clinic is also a valuable option for patients who suffer minor“holiday injuries,” such as cuts, bruises, and sprains. He said Beaumont Urgent Care facilities can perform X-rays, lab tests and minor medical procedures that walk-in clinics cannot. Patients can visit a Beaumont Urgent Care clinic 365 days a year for:.Cold or sore throat.Wheezing or shortness of breath.Vomiting or persistent diarrhea.Rash, skin irritations.Fever or flu-like symptoms.Sprains and strains.Earache.Abdominal pain.Allergies.Athlete's foot.Arthritis flares.Asthma flares.Bladder infections.Bronchitis/pneumonia.Cold sores.Cuts/minor lacerations.Diarrhea.Diverticulitis.Ear infections.Ear wax removal.Eczema/dry skin.Eye infections/styes.Gastritis or indigestion Gout.Headaches - migraine and tension.Hemorrhoids.ImpetigoWhen to go to ERCertain medical conditions are considered emergencies because they can require rapid or advanced treatments, including surgery, which are only available in a hospital setting. Symptoms that are best evaluated in an emergency room include:.Chest pain or difficulty breathing.Weakness/numbness on one side.Slurred speech.Fainting/change in mental state.Serious burnsAbout Beaumont Urgent CareWith Centers in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties in Michigan Beaumont Urgent Care is now part of Corewell Health, Michigan's largest healthcare system (based on inpatient admissions and net patient revenue). Corewell Health provides patients with compassionate, extraordinary care, no matter where they live. Contact Scott Hughes, marketing and public relations manager, Beaumont Urgent Care, 248-327-1772, or ...

