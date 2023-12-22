Autotechiq Announces New Features Highlighting Auto Repair Shops' Strengths

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AutoTechIQ, the only online directory of transparency-focused auto repair shops, has implemented new ways of increasing car owners' trust in auto repair shops. The new features aim to make the process of finding a shop best suited for car owners and car issues as clear as day through new information added to the shop listing. These features will be available when searching for a repair shop on AutoTechIQ.When car owners look for solutions to their car issues and find AutoTechIQ, they will be able to gauge the shop's experience with the vehicle type they own, how often the needed repair service has been performed at this shop, and what the overall sentiment of their customers is. All that is on a smartphone's small footprint, where 90% of all user interaction takes place.“In researching what car owners look for in an auto repair shop, we found that transparency is at the top of the list, so they can make the decision to engage with the shop online,” said Uwe Kleinschmidt, CEO of AutotechIQ.“Using artificial intelligence, the shop's reviews, and the point of sale data, we are able to show important information to the car owner.”About AutoTechIQAutoTechIQ empowers car owners to determine potential causes and fixes for issues they experience. Pre-educated car owners are more confident in engaging auto repair shops in the process of obtaining the solution. AutoTechIQ certifies auto repair shops based on their customer interaction process and helps those shops connect with car owners who look for transparency and options for their vehicle's health. Learn more at .

