Hripsime Demirdjian: A Trailblazer's Leap From Corporate Excellence To Entrepreneurial Success With Hive Wise

Our mission is simple - to deliver high quality and high impact services and empower you with financial wisdom and understanding.

We cater to all types of clients, including, individuals, companies, trusts, family businesses and family groups, and start-ups, just to name a few.

Hripsime Demirdjian, from KPMG accountant to Hive Wise founder, embodies professional excellence and entrepreneurial spirit in accounting.

In the dynamic world of accounting, a new story of inspiration and entrepreneurial spirit emerges. Hripsime Demirdjian, a name synonymous with academic and professional excellence, has recently embarked on an audacious journey, transitioning from a celebrated career in public accounting to founding her own business, Hive Wise.Hripsime's journey in accounting began in 2014 at Macquarie University, where her natural affinity for mathematics and business studies paved the way for her pursuit of an accounting degree. Driven by a desire to excel and positively impact her family's business, Hripsime's academic journey was marked by numerous awards for academic excellence.In 2017, after graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce in Professional Accounting, Hripsime set her sights on the prestigious Big 4 accounting firms. Her bold decision to apply exclusively to these firms paid off when she was offered a graduate accountant position at KPMG's Sydney Barangaroo office. This marked the beginning of a meteoric rise in the public accounting world.At KPMG, Hripsime's first six months were a whirlwind of learning and adaptation in a high-pressure environment.Balancing demanding work hours with further studies, she obtained her professional designation as a Chartered Accountant with Chartered Accountants Australia & New Zealand (CAANZ). Recognised as a high performer, she quickly climbed the ranks, becoming an Assistant Manager within just 2.5 years and a Manager shortly thereafter – a feat typically achieved in double this time.Despite her rapid progression and the prospect of becoming a Partner one day, Hripsime began contemplating the trajectory of her career. "I didn't want to be just another number in a Big 4 firm. I felt called to make a greater impact in the accounting industry and the broader community," says Hripsime. This reflection led to her bold decision to venture into the unknown and establish Hive Wise.Leaving her role as Associate Director at KPMG, Hripsime embraced the challenges of entrepreneurship. Within a few months, Hive Wise was launched, showcasing her commitment to excellence and her vision of providing high-quality accounting services. Hive Wise, a Registered Tax Agent, Chartered Accounting practice, and Xero Partner, reflects Hripsime's dedication to her clients and her craft.The Hive Wise website is a testament to Hripsime's focus on building a strong brand personality and client base. Her journey from a graduate accountant to an entrepreneurial success is not just a career timeline but a demonstration of the quality services Hive Wise offers. "My career journey is a testament to the kind of accountant I am and the quality of services I provide. It's this experience, dedication, and skill that I am offering to clients at Hive Wise," Hripsime affirms.Hripsime's story is not just about professional achievements but also about faith in God, courage, and the willingness to step into the unknown. It's a narrative that inspires and encourages others to pursue their dreams with conviction.As Hive Wise continues to grow and thrive, it stands as a beacon of hope and a symbol of what can be achieved with determination and faith in God's plan.

