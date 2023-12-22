Jordan Continues Its Efforts To Maintain Gaza Field Hospital's Work

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra)-- From the start of the occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip, Jordan has been doing everything in its hands to support the people there.It has spared no effort to support the Gazans with all of its might, sometimes through air drops that breached the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip and other times through aid convoys that crossed the Rafah crossing.Since the wounds of Gazans are deeply ingrained in Jordanians' hearts, Jordan was not content with just one field hospital in the Gaza Strip. For this reason, a field hospital was established the Jordanian Field Hospital/2 in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip to contribute in the healing of our people's wounds and to provide medical and psychological support for Gazans' tenacity in the face of occupation brutality.Jordan insisted on supporting our people on the ground in Gaza, despite the Israeli bombing of the Jordanian field hospital in the northern part of the Gaza Strip and the injuries of Jordanian cadres during that shelling.Amman also insisted on airdropping medical supplies and other supplies required to keep the hospital operating with tenacity and resolve in order to maintain its operations.The targeting of the vicinity of the Jordanian field hospital, in which 7 hospital staff were injured, is part of a series of attempts to end the foundations of life in Gaza and abort the steadfastness of Gazans in the face of the Israeli killing machine, but Jordan responded by establishing another hospital to confirm its deep-rooted position in support of the Palestinians.Since the start of work of the hospital in Khan Yunis, on November 29 until December 22, the new hospital has received 15,700 cases. The hospital staff performed 4,473 surgeries, an average of 203 surgeries per day.The hospital receives cases that need surgical intervention and that are transferred from Nasser Medical Complex, and according to the importance of the case, based on an agreement with the Director General of Gaza Strip Hospitals, Dr. Muhammad Al-Zaqout, the hospital works for the public interest in Gaza, and in order to achieve the greatest benefit from its cadres.Although the Jordanian Field Hospital/ 2 in Khan Yunis is a surgical hospital and was impacted by the Israeli bombing and seven of its cadres were injured, the hospital continues to receive and treat Gazans.The hospital administration confirms that the field hospital in Khan Yunis receives emergency cases around the clock. It works seven days a week, and never closes, as the event is great and injuries occur throughout the day.The Jordanian field hospital in the besieged enclave has become a home for Gazans, with many gathering at its entrance in search of security and to provide for their needs.The Jordanian field hospital was established in the northern Gaza city and was established on January 26, 2009 and is located in the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City and has a capacity of 40 beds.The observer can not miss the reinforcements provided by the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) on Wednesday with 2,000 units of blood from various medical groups, in partnership with the Jordanian Ministry of Health, and within the framework of the great role and continuous effort in supporting family and brothers in the Gaza Strip.The dispatch of sufficient units of bloods to the Jordanian Field Hospital in Khan Younis comes to cover the increasing needs for blood units as a result of the high number of surgeries for the wounded due to the war there.It is noteworthy that the JAF are working to conduct relief, humanitarian and therapeutic aid to the brothers in the Gaza Strip through various ways and means to provide all forms of support and assistance to the people in the Gaza Strip.